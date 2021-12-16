Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 528 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS opened at $23.30 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

