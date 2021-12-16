Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $47,000 Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $29.82 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $5.494 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.28%. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

