NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading 16.2% Lower This Week

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $4,268.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00316000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.