NEXT (LON:NXT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7,995.52

NEXT plc (LON:NXT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7,995.52 ($105.66) and traded as high as GBX 8,098 ($107.02). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 7,736 ($102.23), with a volume of 313,668 shares.

NXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($116.29) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($123.56) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($122.24) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($123.56) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,731.25 ($115.39).

The firm has a market cap of £10.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,046.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,995.52.

In other news, insider Amanda James purchased 108 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($50.55) per share, with a total value of £4,131 ($5,459.23).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

