Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Ninety One Group (LON:N91) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 260.40 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 258.20 ($3.41). 235,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 463,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.40 ($3.40).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ninety One Group from GBX 260 ($3.44) to GBX 275 ($3.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 256.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 245.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.63%.

Ninety One Group Company Profile (LON:N91)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

