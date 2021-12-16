Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. manufactures and sells paints and coatings primarily in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe and internationally. It offers automotive coatings, industrial coatings, trade-use paints as well as marine coatings. Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

NPCPF stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Nippon Paint has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

