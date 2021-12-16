Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

NSANY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nissan Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Nissan Motor stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

