Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $269.12, but opened at $258.79. Nordson shares last traded at $254.61, with a volume of 3,762 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.07 and a 200-day moving average of $239.01.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

