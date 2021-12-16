Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $343.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.29.

NSC opened at $287.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $226.09 and a 1 year high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

