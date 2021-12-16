NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Short Interest Update

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 489,000 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the November 15th total of 883,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth about $429,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 104,995.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 23,099 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after buying an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NWE shares. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $56.28 on Thursday. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

