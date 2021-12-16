Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,942. The firm has a market cap of $191.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

