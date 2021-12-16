Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Update

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the November 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NVOS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.28. 2,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,073. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.61.

Get Novo Integrated Sciences alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.