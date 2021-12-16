Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) PT Lowered to C$1.85

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Pi Financial from C$2.90 to C$1.85 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of CVE:NVO opened at C$2.38 on Tuesday. Novo Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$4.16. The firm has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.57.
