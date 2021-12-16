Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) PT Lowered to C$1.85

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Pi Financial from C$2.90 to C$1.85 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE:NVO opened at C$2.38 on Tuesday. Novo Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$4.16. The firm has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

About Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V)

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

