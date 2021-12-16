Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. 1,725,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,315. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,744,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 185,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $1,422,849.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,843,200.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $528,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $114,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $149,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

