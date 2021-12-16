Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Trading Down 9.3%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) fell 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.69 and last traded at $52.87. 1,422,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43,968% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.32.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.93.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

