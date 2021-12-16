Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.22

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.46. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 48,926,897 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $24.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 68.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nxt-ID by 5,299.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nxt-ID by 2,456.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 904,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nxt-ID by 35.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 117,493 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nxt-ID by 562.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 331,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 281,284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nxt-ID by 2,782.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

