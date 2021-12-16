OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 370.9% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OERLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

OERLF opened at $10.95 on Thursday. OC Oerlikon has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.