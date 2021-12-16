Offshift (XFT) Price Down 19.6% This Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $14.67 million and approximately $221,976.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $3.29 or 0.00006803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,098.85 or 0.99510370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00047302 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00032980 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.19 or 0.01007929 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,460,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.