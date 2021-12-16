Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.77

Shares of Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.77 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 24.10 ($0.32). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.34), with a volume of 8,791,231 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10.

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

