ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $65.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $66.79.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

