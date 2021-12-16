OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.17. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.16.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 61,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

