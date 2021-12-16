Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Declares $1.00 None Dividend

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Oppenheimer has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $556.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76. Oppenheimer has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $315.34 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $261,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 73,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

