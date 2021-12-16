Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) to Issue None Dividend of $1.00 on December 31st

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Oppenheimer has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Shares of OPY opened at $44.09 on Thursday. Oppenheimer has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 24.27%.

In related news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $261,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 78.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 325.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 73,911 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.