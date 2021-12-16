OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $137.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 132.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OptiNose will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at $497,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 939.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 623,403 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 213.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 357,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 243,541 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in OptiNose by 8.3% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

