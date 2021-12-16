Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) PT Lowered to C$7.80

Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.50 to C$7.80 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ORXGF opened at $3.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. Orca Energy Group has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Get Orca Energy Group alerts:

About Orca Energy Group

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Orca Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.