Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) PT Lowered to C$7.80

Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.50 to C$7.80 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:ORXGF opened at $3.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. Orca Energy Group has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $4.95.
About Orca Energy Group
