Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 164.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

