Orin Green Financial LLC Acquires 6,501 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Orin Green Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

VWO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.44. The company had a trading volume of 233,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,461,229. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.76. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

