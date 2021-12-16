Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56. 10,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,346,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSCR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1,152.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

