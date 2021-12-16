Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oxford Biomedica stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $22.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

