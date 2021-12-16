Oxurion NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Oxurion NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBGNF remained flat at $$2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. Oxurion has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.92.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxurion in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Oxurion in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Oxurion NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of vitreo retinal diseases. It operates under JETREA brand name. The company was founded by Desire Collen in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

