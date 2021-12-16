Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) Trading Down 0.3%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $20.89. Approximately 75 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the third quarter worth about $367,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the third quarter worth about $398,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,001,000.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.