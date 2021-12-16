Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $16.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. 2,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,915. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $18.87.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.