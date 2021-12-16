PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Itau BBA Securities

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.
NYSE PAGS traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $26.92. 3,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,944. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $62.83.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $6,254,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 31.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 22.5% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
