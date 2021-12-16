PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Itau BBA Securities

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

NYSE PAGS traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $26.92. 3,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,944. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $6,254,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 31.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 22.5% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

