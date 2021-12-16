Pallapay (PALLA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $344,744.00

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $13.69 million and approximately $344,744.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00056361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.77 or 0.08350281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00079008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,355.55 or 1.00075641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00052623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 475,521,760 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

