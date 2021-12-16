Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.84

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.84 and last traded at $60.87, with a volume of 4774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.14.

Several research firms recently commented on PLMR. JMP Securities upgraded Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02 and a beta of -0.01.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $551,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $606,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,285. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Palomar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

