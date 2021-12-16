Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Price Target Raised to 200.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from 170.00 to 200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PTHRF stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. Pantheon Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $5.21.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

