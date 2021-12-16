Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Price Target Raised to 200.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from 170.00 to 200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of PTHRF stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. Pantheon Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $5.21.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
