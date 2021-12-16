Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $538.54

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 538.54 ($7.12) and traded as high as GBX 545.83 ($7.21). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 541 ($7.15), with a volume of 1,098,145 shares.

PAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.33) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.72) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 579.60 ($7.66).

The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 539 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 539.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 18.90 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,196 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.18) per share, with a total value of £11,924.28 ($15,758.27).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

