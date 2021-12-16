Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 15,626 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 44.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after acquiring an additional 155,250 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 23.7% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

