Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after buying an additional 232,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 102,521 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 26.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.70 and a beta of 2.15.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

