Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Haynes International by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Haynes International in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $480.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -123.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

