Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $64.56 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $67.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.