Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $34.65.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

