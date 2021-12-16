Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 32.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 38,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $171.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.58 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.95.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.