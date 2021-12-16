Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in FCF International Quality ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FCF International Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FCF International Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,440,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FCF International Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FCF International Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,503,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FCF International Quality ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:TTAI opened at $36.37 on Thursday. FCF International Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41.

