Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Biogen to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $235.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.72 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.14 and a 200-day moving average of $307.24.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

