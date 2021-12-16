Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 763 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Allegion by 1,720.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 174.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $130.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a one year low of $106.52 and a one year high of $148.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

In other news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

