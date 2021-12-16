Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Get Park National alerts:

Park National stock opened at $133.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.79. Park National has a 52 week low of $98.79 and a 52 week high of $145.33.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%. Analysts anticipate that Park National will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Park National during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Park National by 136.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Park National by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park National (PRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.