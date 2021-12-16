Patrick F. Coveney Sells 29,883 Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Stock

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 29,883 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.80), for a total value of £40,640.88 ($53,708.05).

Shares of LON:GNC opened at GBX 125.10 ($1.65) on Thursday. Greencore Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 174.30 ($2.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. The company has a market cap of £658.71 million and a P/E ratio of -16.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNC. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.05) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greencore Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 158.75 ($2.10).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

