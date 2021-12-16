Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J opened at $140.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

