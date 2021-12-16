Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Makes New Investment in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Atrion during the second quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atrion during the second quarter worth $85,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Atrion during the third quarter worth $105,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Atrion during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Atrion by 74.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRI stock opened at $679.32 on Thursday. Atrion Co. has a 52-week low of $579.96 and a 52-week high of $805.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $727.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.08.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Atrion’s payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

